Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — SA government bonds and Splunk
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
27 August 2020 - 11:55
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose SA government bonds as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Splunk.
McCurrie said: “I’m going to one of my favourites that I’ve given a while back, buying SA government bonds on a three-year view. You’re getting a 10% return, 6%-7% real return and you’re taking rand risks.”
Shapiro said: “I’m going for Splunk, it’s a software company. They interrogate data and the cloud and write software that you can utilise to understand your business better.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.