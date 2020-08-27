WATCH: Stock picks — SA government bonds and Splunk

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose SA government bonds as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Splunk.

McCurrie said: “I’m going to one of my favourites that I’ve given a while back, buying SA government bonds on a three-year view. You’re getting a 10% return, 6%-7% real return and you’re taking rand risks.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going for Splunk, it’s a software company. They interrogate data and the cloud and write software that you can utilise to understand your business better.”