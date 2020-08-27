Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
27 August 2020 - 11:33
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m choosing Medtronic. It’s a medical suppliers business overseas that does pacemakers, and hip and knee replacements. They also do hi-tech medical equipment and we saw that a lot of these companies dropped off substantially during Covid.”
