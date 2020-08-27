Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

27 August 2020 - 11:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KTSDESIGN
Picture: 123RF/KTSDESIGN

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m choosing Medtronic. It’s a medical suppliers business overseas that does pacemakers, and hip and knee replacements. They also do hi-tech medical equipment and we saw that a lot of these companies dropped off substantially during Covid.”

