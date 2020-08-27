Rand strengthens as firms as markets eye US Fed chair’s speech
Locally, Statistics SA is expected to release the producer price index for July on Thursday
27 August 2020 - 10:36
The rand firmed alongside its emerging-market peers on Thursday morning ahead of US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, as investors await more clarity on the Fed’s policy trajectory.
At 10.10am, the rand had strengthened 0.34% to R16.8283/$, 0.23% to R19.9167/€ and 0.13% to R22.2515/£. The euro was flat at $1.1835.
