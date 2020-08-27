Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for a second day as markets digest US Fed chair’s speech The all share gained 0.53% and the top 40 0.63%, with industrials and banks also up BL PREMIUM

The JSE gained again while the rand weakened to back above R17/$ on Thursday as investors digested the changes to the US Federal Reserve’s policy framework.

US Fed chair Jerome Powell, during his speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, said that the Fed seeks to achieve inflation averaging 2% over time.