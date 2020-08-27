Markets JSE set for second day of gains as focus is on US monetary policy Markets are awaiting US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's address at the Jackson Hole economic symposium BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday, on track for its second consecutive day of gains as global markets shift focus to US monetary policy ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium later in the day.

FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said “Traders and investors across all asset classes are all ears to what Powell has to say today at the annual Jackson Hole meeting. Inflation is the keyword and the policy framework to target it will determine whether we see more upside to risk assets in the months to come.”