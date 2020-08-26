Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Scottish Mortgage and Standard Bank
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Management talk to Business Day TV
26 August 2020 - 10:27
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Scottish Mortgage as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Management chose Standard Bank.
Reeders said: “My pick is Scottish Mortgage, which is an investment company. They’ve been going for 100-plus years and their whole idea is to buy both listed and growth companies with a 10-15 year holding period.”
Smit said: “I’m going for Standard Bank ... I think they were the better ones coming out with results, they certainly did much better than all three of the other big banks.”
