WATCH: Stock picks — Scottish Mortgage and Standard Bank

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Management talk to Business Day TV

26 August 2020 - 10:27 Business Day TV
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Scottish Mortgage as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Management chose Standard Bank.

Reeders said: “My pick is Scottish Mortgage, which is an investment company. They’ve been going for 100-plus years and their whole idea is to buy both listed and growth companies with a 10-15 year holding period.”

Smit said: “I’m going for Standard Bank ... I think they were the better ones coming out with results, they certainly did much better than all three of the other big banks.”

