Markets

S&P and Nasdaq reach record closing highs

26 August 2020 - 23:17 Stephen Culp
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New York  — US stocks surged on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its fourth straight record closing high, as investors stayed focused on large-cap stocks that have outperformed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nasdaq also set an all-time closing high, its 39th year-to-date, compared with a total of 31 reached in all of 2019. The Dow, which remains about 4% below its pre-Covid record, posted a more modest gain.

The MSCI world equity index surged past its February high to reach a record peak.

Salesforce.com, the cloud computing company and soon-to-be Dow component, saw its shares soar after its beat-and-raise earnings report.

“Your three highest sectors are all the mega-cap tech and tech-related stocks,” said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. “So that notion of large-cap tech leading the market is in play today.”

“There's this confidence that regardless of what happens with Covid, these companies have proven that they're open for business.”

Supporting that thesis, Netflix  shares had their best day in over three years. The stay-at-home favourite has surged about 67% since the final closing bell of 2019.

Energy was the biggest percentage loser among S&P 500 sectors, as Hurricane Laura bore down on the Texas-Louisiana coastline, posing the largest threat to US energy assets since 2005's Hurricane Katrina. The coming storm, now a Category 4, prompted crude producers and refiners to shut down their facilities.

Commercial air carrier stocks lost altitude even after the White House announced President Donald Trump was weighing an executive action to avoid huge layoffs in the sector.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to unveil a new framework intended to soften the central bank's inflation stance, which chair Jerome Powell is expected to address during his remarks on Thursday as part of the Kansas City Fed's virtual Jackson Hole symposium.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.09 points, or 0.3%, to 28,332.53, the S&P 500 gained 35.19 points, or 1.02%, to 3,478.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 198.59 points, or 1.73%, to 11,665.06.

Communications services led the 11 major sectors in the S&P in percentage gains.

Second-quarter earnings season has wound down, with 483 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 82.2% have beaten consensus, according to Refinitiv data.

In aggregate, analysts now see earnings for the April to June quarter having dropped by 29.9% year on year, according to Refinitiv.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise   ended the session higher after its full-year profit outlook beat expectations, while tax software firm Intuit   advanced on a 17% rise in quarterly revenue.

Apparel retailer Nordstrom  tumbled in the wake of posting bigger-than-expected quarterly losses after being forced by mandated lockdowns to shutter its stores for much of the quarter.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as markets shift focus to US stimulus

The consumer price index accelerated to 3.2% in July  from 2.2% in June
Markets
5 hours ago

Oil prices rise as US producers close ahead of Hurricane Laura

But renewed worries over the Covid-19 pandemic, which has squeezed demand and sent prices to record lows in April, capped gains
Markets
11 hours ago

Rand on fourth day of gains as investors mull local economic data

In mid-morning trade the rand had firmed 0.21% against both the dollar and the euro
Markets
12 hours ago

Gold is steady amid worry over global economic outlook

The metal is little changed as traders await a speech from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell
Markets
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand has longest winning streak in a ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand has longest winning streak in a ...
Markets
3.
Rand on fourth day of gains as investors mull ...
Markets
4.
JSE gains as global focus shifts to US stimulus
Markets
5.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.