Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as markets shift focus to US stimulus The consumer price index accelerated to 3.2% in July from 2.2% in June BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday while the rand snapped a three-day winning streak as global markets await more signs of stimulus ahead of the US Jackson Hole symposium.

The JSE all share gained 0.82% to 56,572.24 points and the top 40 0.94%. Gold miners rose 3.98% and industrials 1.25%.