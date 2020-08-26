MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as markets shift focus to US stimulus
The consumer price index accelerated to 3.2% in July from 2.2% in June
26 August 2020 - 18:31
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday while the rand snapped a three-day winning streak as global markets await more signs of stimulus ahead of the US Jackson Hole symposium.
The JSE all share gained 0.82% to 56,572.24 points and the top 40 0.94%. Gold miners rose 3.98% and industrials 1.25%.
