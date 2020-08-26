Market data - August 26 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
If they are allowed to reject Covid-19 claims it would appear their policies are just a rough guide to interpret as it suits their interests
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi says the Ters system is being reconfigured to deal with the problem
Cyril Ramaphosa has to clean up the party but his problems are systemic and operational
The struggling horse-racing group's creditors must back the bid at a meeting in September or lose the offer
Deputy finance minister tells MPs SA's credibility is at stake if it fails to achieve set targets
Of the about 700 members Insurance Claims Africa represents, only about 210 will receive payouts
World airlines body calls for full implementation of AU flagship project aimed at creating a unified air transport market, but only a handful of states have implemented it
The Briton has won four of six races so far and is fast approaching a seventh title and Michael Schumacher’s record 91 wins.
The Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight ‘Navy Blue’ timepiece is elegant, perfect for an active lifestyle — and won’t break the bank
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
