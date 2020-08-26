Markets

Gold is steady amid worry over global economic outlook

The metal is little changed as traders await a speech from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell

26 August 2020 - 08:46 Brijesh Patel
Gold bars are seen at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria. File Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
Gold bars are seen at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria. File Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Bengaluru — Gold was little changed on Wednesday, as concern over global economic outlook offset pressure from signs of progress in US-China trade negotiations, while investors await a speech from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold was flat at $1,928.35/oz by 3.06am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,934.70.

“All eyes are on what Powell says this week ... there are still a lot of concerns about the economy and they continue to indicate that rates are going be low and stimulus measures will continue, which should boost gold,” said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

“The US-China trade news overnight that the tensions have eased slightly has dulled investors appetite for safe-havens a bit but obviously there is a lot of water to go under that bridge.”

Adding to investor concern, a survey from the Conference Board showed US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in August to hit a six-year low.

Markets now await Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Thursday, which is expected to provide further clarity on the US central bank’s view on inflation and monetary policy.

The Fed has slashed interest rates near zero and has rolled out a wave of stimulus measures to help the virus-hit economy, driving investors towards the safe-haven metal as it is viewed a hedge against inflation and currency debasement fears.

“Gold prices have found strong support at around $1,910,” said DailyFx strategist Margaret Yang. “The mid-to-long-term prospect for gold remains bullish, given the presidential election, US-China trade frictions risks and ultra-loose monetary conditions.”

Top US and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to a phase 1 trade deal, which has seen China lagging on its obligations to buy US goods, giving a boost to stock markets.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.3% to $26.35/oz, platinum eased 0.1% to $926, and palladium slipped 0.7% to $2,149.97.

Reuters

Asian stocks slip away from two-year high

Investors more cautious about global recovery, while oil jumps due to hurricane disrupting output in the Gulf of Mexico
Markets
1 hour ago

Brent rises after US shut up shop ahead of Hurricane Laura

But renewed concern over the pandemic after reports of patients being reinfected with Covid-19 capped gains
Markets
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand has longest winning streak in a ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in almost three ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand has longest winning streak in a ...
Markets
5.
JSE follows weaker Chinese stocks
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Wednesday

Markets

Market data — August 25 2020

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.