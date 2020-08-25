WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Microsoft
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV about their stock picks of the day
25 August 2020 - 08:50
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft.
Gilmour said: “It’s going to be Afrimat again. It’s an absolute no-brainer as far as I’m concerned ... you’re getting this stock for a song.”
Nair said: “I’m going with Microsoft, I can’t stop myself from [picking] the tech companies, it’s front page news every day and I’m just riding with this wave until I crash.”
