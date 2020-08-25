Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Microsoft

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV about their stock picks of the day

25 August 2020 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft.

Gilmour said: “It’s going to be Afrimat again. It’s an absolute no-brainer as far as I’m concerned ... you’re getting this stock for a song.”

Nair said: “I’m going with Microsoft, I can’t stop myself from [picking] the tech companies, it’s front page news every day and I’m just riding with this wave until I crash.”

