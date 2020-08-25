News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected ESG investing
RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova talks to Business Day TV about changes to environmental, social and corporate governance investing
25 August 2020 - 08:31
The environmental aspect of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investing has long been the priority, given the urgent need to combat climate change but the pandemic has thrown a light on the need to address the social aspect, according to RMB.
Business Day TV discussed this with RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova.
