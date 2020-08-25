Markets

WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected ESG investing

RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova talks to Business Day TV about changes to environmental, social and corporate governance investing

25 August 2020 - 08:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / ARCHNOI1

The environmental aspect of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investing has long been the priority, given the urgent need to combat climate change but the pandemic has thrown a light on the need to address the social aspect, according to RMB.

Business Day TV discussed this with RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova.

The dubious appeal of ESG investing is for dupes only

Stakeholder capitalism should also be viewed suspiciously by anyone seeking real change
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Good governance leads to performance

Without ethical and effective leadership, there is no ESG strategy
Opinion
16 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: The problem with sustaining sustainability

Considering the social impact of investments with risk and return might not always be the best idea
Opinion
1 day ago

Good returns outweigh high risk in African private equity investment

Region provides opportunities to those with a long-term view that will outlast current economic shocks
Opinion
1 week ago

FM Ranking the Analysts 2020: Quality research matters most

In times of crisis, forecasting earnings is not enough​
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

