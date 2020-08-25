Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand has longest winning streak in a month The JSE all share fell 0.9% and the top 40 0.94%, with platinum miners and resources down 3.69% and 2.53%, respectively BL PREMIUM

The rand firmed for a third successive day on Tuesday, its longest winning streak in a month, as signs of progress in trade talks between the US and China aided risk sentiment.

At 5.24pm, the rand had gained 0.47% to R16.8640/$, reaching a three-week best level of R16.71/$ in intra-day trade. It had strengthened 0.11% to R19.9425/€ while it was flat at R22.1345/£. The euro had firmed 0.32% to $1.1852.