Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday

25 August 2020 - 07:20 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE will contend with mixed Asian markets on Tuesday morning, after a boost on Monday by hopes for a viable Covid-19 treatment and that a vaccine is on the way.

US and Chinese officials have conducted talks by phone over a partial trade deal signed in January, while markets are looking to the US where the Jackson Hole economic symposium gets under way this week.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was down 0.53%, while Japan’s Nikkei had jumped 1.77%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had lost 1.55%.

The rand was slightly firmer at R16.91/$.

Gold was up 0.38% to $1,935.76/oz, while platinum had risen 1.31% to $929.04. Brent crude had risen 0.27% to $45.14 a barrel.

Bathroom-ware company Italtile is due to report the effects of Covid-19 on its profits for the year to end-June, when it also implemented a black empowerment transaction.

Imperial Logistics is due to report a sharp drop in profits in its year to end-June, due to the pandemic and restructuring costs in SA.

Furniture and appliance retailer Lewis Group is due to report its results for the year to end-March, warning that the closure of stores has hit sales and customer repayments.

gernetzkyky@businesslive.co.za

Market data — August 24 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in almost three weeks as global equities rally

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the use of blood plasma as a treatment option for coronavirus patients
Markets
13 hours ago

Rand strengthens below R17/$ on Covid-19 treatment hopes

The FDA has approved the use of blood plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients as a treatment option
Markets
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in almost three ...
Markets
2.
Covid-19 treatment hopes may boost JSE on Monday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in almost three ...
Markets
4.
Rand strengthens below R17/$ on Covid-19 ...
Markets
5.
Covid-19 treatment hopes may boost JSE on Monday
Markets

Related Articles

Rand strengthens below R17/$ on Covid-19 treatment hopes

Markets

JSE set for second day of gains on virus treatment news

Markets

WATCH: Global share shootout

Markets

Oil holds its ground in face of approaching storms and concerns over fuel demand

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.