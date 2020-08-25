JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday

The JSE will contend with mixed Asian markets on Tuesday morning, after a boost on Monday by hopes for a viable Covid-19 treatment and that a vaccine is on the way.

US and Chinese officials have conducted talks by phone over a partial trade deal signed in January, while markets are looking to the US where the Jackson Hole economic symposium gets under way this week.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was down 0.53%, while Japan’s Nikkei had jumped 1.77%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had lost 1.55%.

The rand was slightly firmer at R16.91/$.

Gold was up 0.38% to $1,935.76/oz, while platinum had risen 1.31% to $929.04. Brent crude had risen 0.27% to $45.14 a barrel.

Bathroom-ware company Italtile is due to report the effects of Covid-19 on its profits for the year to end-June, when it also implemented a black empowerment transaction.

Imperial Logistics is due to report a sharp drop in profits in its year to end-June, due to the pandemic and restructuring costs in SA.

Furniture and appliance retailer Lewis Group is due to report its results for the year to end-March, warning that the closure of stores has hit sales and customer repayments.

