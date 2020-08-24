Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in almost three weeks as global equities rally The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the use of blood plasma as a treatment option for coronavirus patients BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its best day in almost three weeks on Monday, firming in line with global markets as hope for a Covid-19 treatment supported risk sentiment.

“Markets have naturally been very sensitive to vaccine and treatment developments in recent months and it seems we’re getting a bit of a bump once again,” said Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam.