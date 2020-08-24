Market data — August 24 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The department has multibillion-rand industrial incentive programmes, and yet we have heard little about using them in the time of Covid-19
NHLS says it has contingency plans in place should Nehawu’s strike go ahead at labs, which conduct Covid-19, HIV and tuberculosis tests
Cyril Ramaphosa has to clean up the party but his problems are systemic and operational
The move will enable shareholder Cornwall Crescent to bring in new leadership at the black-owned property fund
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland adds his voice to the chorus from business for the SA government to speed up economic reform
A Brazilian study finds only about 0.5% of 1,551 retail traders earned more than the average bank teller
Disclosure made in a filing demanding the Trump Organization and Eric Trump comply with subpoenas from her office
Social media, traditional media, PR and advertising to build and entrench a brand’s reputation in the market should never be seen in isolation
Debbie Hathway talks to living legend Kurt Klaus, one of the main influencers of the fortunes of Schaffhausen-based watchmaker IWC
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.