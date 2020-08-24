Markets

Covid-19 treatment hopes may boost JSE on Monday

US authorises blood plasma treatment, while hopes of a forthcoming vaccine is also lifting sentiment

24 August 2020 - 07:22 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE may take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Monday morning, with sentiment lifted by positive news on the Covid-19 front.

The US has authorised a treatment for Covid-19 patients using blood plasma, while there are further hopes a vaccine will be approved in coming months.

Covid-19 cases are rising in South Korea, while US-China trade tension persists.

All eyes are on the annual Jackson Hole symposium this week as markets continue to seek guidance on US monetary policy while the US economy remains strained, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 1.47% while the Shanghai Composite had risen 0.18%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, had risen 3.76%.

Gold was down 0.72% to $1,932.53 an ounce while platinum was flat at $917.18. Brent crude was little changed at $44.28 a barrel.

The rand was 0.17% firmer at R17.11 a dollar.

There is little on the local economic calendar on Monday, while Absa is due to report its results for the six months to end-June later, saying in a recent trading update Covid-19 had prompted a sharp drop in profits.

gernetzkyky@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices down on poor demand and Opec oversupply

Opec+ found that some members need to cut output by 2.31-million bpd to offset their recent oversupply
Markets
2 days ago

JSE firms amid coronavirus vaccine hopes

The JSE joins mostly firmer global markets on Friday morning amid hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of 2020
Markets
2 days ago

Market data — August 23 2020

Market data including bonds  and fuel prices
Markets
8 hours ago

