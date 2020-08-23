Market data — August 23 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA should reclaim its position as a world leader in pebble bed nuclear technology as interest in small modular reactors is rekindled worldwide to supplement renewable energy sources
President vows in unprecedented move the party will take steps to deal with graft
Tito Mboweni will be asked about the IMF loan and corruption related to Covid-19 procurement contracts
Dis-Chem to pay a R1.2m fine and withdraws its appeal against ruling on excessive face-mask pricing
Increase in the CPI is predicted to squeeze back into the 3%-6% target band for the first time since April
A Brazilian study finds only about 0.5% of 1,551 retail traders earned more than the average bank teller
The Trump administration is also reportedly planning to fast-track vaccine developed in Britain
Cape side adds the Buccaneers to collection of scalps since football resumed
SA moves to level 2 after five months of lockdown, Democrats hold the 2020 presidential nomination convention, jihadists launch attacks in Somalia and the EU rejects the re-election of Belarusian ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
