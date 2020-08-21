WATCH: Stock picks — Blackrock and GlaxoSmithKline

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose BlackRock as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose GlaxoSmithKline.

Booysen said: “I’m going with BlackRock, it’s an asset management business and it’s the US’s largest asset manager. It has an incredibly good dividend payer, which I think is going to be very beneficial in the low-interest-rate environment as people start looking for yield.”

Körner said: “I’m going with GlaxoSmithKline, we think it gives you a blend of upside and it’s fairly defensive. It’s a good business with a combination of pharmaceuticals and a good vaccine portfolio.”