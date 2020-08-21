Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Blackrock and GlaxoSmithKline
Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV
Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose BlackRock as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose GlaxoSmithKline.
Booysen said: “I’m going with BlackRock, it’s an asset management business and it’s the US’s largest asset manager. It has an incredibly good dividend payer, which I think is going to be very beneficial in the low-interest-rate environment as people start looking for yield.”
Körner said: “I’m going with GlaxoSmithKline, we think it gives you a blend of upside and it’s fairly defensive. It’s a good business with a combination of pharmaceuticals and a good vaccine portfolio.”
