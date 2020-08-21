Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Apple
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
21 August 2020 - 08:51
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Apple as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Apple, they hit the $2-trillion market cap and some analysts are calling it to $3-trillion so let’s wait and see.”
