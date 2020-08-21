Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Apple

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

21 August 2020
Apple. Picture: REUTERS
Apple. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Apple as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Apple, they hit the $2-trillion market cap and some analysts are calling it to $3-trillion so let’s wait and see.”

