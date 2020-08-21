Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on positive Covid-19 vaccine news Volatile Sun International share was among the biggest gainers after it agreed to sell its majority stake in Latin American operation Sun Dreams BL PREMIUM

The JSE gained for the first time in four days on Friday as optimism about a viable Covid-19 vaccine being produced in the next few months lifted sentiment, with Sun International among the best performers on the day.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said the Covid-19 vaccine they are jointly developing is on track to be submitted for regulatory review as early as October, news that helped lift sentiment which has been buffeted by concern about the effect of the pandemic on economic activity. Last month the companies clinched a $2bn deal to supply an initial 100-million doses of the vaccine to the US. Meanwhile, Russia is set to start international clinical trials of its Sputnik V vaccine.