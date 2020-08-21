JSE firms amid coronavirus vaccine hopes
The JSE joins mostly firmer global markets on Friday morning amid hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of 2020
21 August 2020 - 11:21
The JSE pushed higher in broad-based gains on Friday morning, lifted by optimism about a viable Covid-19 vaccine in coming months.
Drugmaker Pfizer may submit its vaccine for regulatory review in October — news that helped to lift sentiment, which has been buffeted by concern about the effect of the pandemic on economic activity.
