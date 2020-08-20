WATCH: Stock picks — Home Depot and Clientèle

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Home Depot as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Clientèle.

Shapiro said: “I’m buying Wayne’s favourite, Home Depot — their results were absolutely staggering and that’s mainly because people are going to their shops to improve their houses.”

McCurrie said: “I’m suggesting a company called Clientèle life, they’ve been very resilient for a long time with an enormous return on equity, as high as 30%.”