WATCH: Stock picks — Home Depot and Clientèle
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments spoke to Business Day TV
20 August 2020 - 11:52
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Home Depot as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Clientèle.
Shapiro said: “I’m buying Wayne’s favourite, Home Depot — their results were absolutely staggering and that’s mainly because people are going to their shops to improve their houses.”
McCurrie said: “I’m suggesting a company called Clientèle life, they’ve been very resilient for a long time with an enormous return on equity, as high as 30%.”
