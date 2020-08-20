Market analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
20 August 2020 - 11:42
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose MTN as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going for MTN, on a number of different matrix the stock is looking undervalued, especially compared to their peers like Vodacom.”
