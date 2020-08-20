Markets Rand muted as markets mull Fed meeting minutes BL PREMIUM

The rand was muted on Thursday morning as global investors digested the US central bank’s gloomy economic outlook.

At 9.20am, the rand was little changed at R17.2394/$, while the currency has gained 3.2% over the past 10 days. It was flat at R20.4400/€ and had firmed 0.11% to R22.5480/£. The euro had strengthened 0.12% to $1.18565.