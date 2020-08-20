Rand muted as markets mull Fed meeting minutes
20 August 2020 - 10:20
The rand was muted on Thursday morning as global investors digested the US central bank’s gloomy economic outlook.
At 9.20am, the rand was little changed at R17.2394/$, while the currency has gained 3.2% over the past 10 days. It was flat at R20.4400/€ and had firmed 0.11% to R22.5480/£. The euro had strengthened 0.12% to $1.18565.
