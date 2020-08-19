WATCH: Stock picks — Match Group and Trencor

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Match Group as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Trencor.

Verster said: “My pick is Match Group, they own Tinder and I think the lockdown has shown us that people want human connection. The company is increasingly adding more features and they charge if you want more features.”

Combrinck said: “My stock is basically a cash shell called Trencor. Trencor owned Textainer, which has been unbundled, the last bit has been sold and the dividend has been paid out.”