Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Match Group and Trencor
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV
19 August 2020 - 09:32
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Match Group as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Trencor.
Verster said: “My pick is Match Group, they own Tinder and I think the lockdown has shown us that people want human connection. The company is increasingly adding more features and they charge if you want more features.”
Combrinck said: “My stock is basically a cash shell called Trencor. Trencor owned Textainer, which has been unbundled, the last bit has been sold and the dividend has been paid out.”
