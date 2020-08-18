Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Pick n Pay

18 August 2020 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Pick n Pay plans to cut prices to the value of R500-million on 1,300 items. Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Pick n Pay as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for Pick n Pay, it has derated quite sharply since 2018 and nearly halved in price over the past two years. It also cut dividends to preserve cash, which I suppose isn’t to unique in this environment, but we expect earnings to bottom out this year before rebounding fairly slowly.”

