Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Pick n Pay
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Pick n Pay as his stock pick of the day
18 August 2020 - 10:08
“I’m going for Pick n Pay, it has derated quite sharply since 2018 and nearly halved in price over the past two years. It also cut dividends to preserve cash, which I suppose isn’t to unique in this environment, but we expect earnings to bottom out this year before rebounding fairly slowly.”
