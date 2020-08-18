Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand posts biggest gain in a week and Sasol slumps Chemicals giant Sasol, which has lost more than half of its value in 2020, considers issuing more shares BL PREMIUM

The rand gained the most in a week on Tuesday as SA moved to level 2 of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, which has had a devastating effect on the economy that saw many businesses close and millions of jobs lost.

With the move to level 2 on Tuesday, the sale of tobacco and alcohol was permitted for the first time in five months, apart from a small window in June and July when alcohol sales were allowed. Restaurants and taverns can now sell alcohol again subject to strict hygiene protocols, while the 10pm countrywide curfew remains in place.