JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Tuesday
18 August 2020 - 07:16
The JSE faces mixed, but mostly higher, Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with sentiment given a lift by positive comments regarding a new US stimulus deal.
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi signalled she was willing to negotiate over a new package, injecting hope that a political deadlock will be broken.
