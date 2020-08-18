Markets

Gold reclaims $2,000/oz level on weaker dollar

18 August 2020 - 21:14 Agency Staff
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold rose over 1% to reclaim the key $2,000/oz level again on Tuesday as the dollar plunged to two-year low.

Spot gold rose 0.9% at $2,004.21/oz in New York, after hitting a one-week peak of $2,014.97. US gold futures settled up 0.7% at $2,013.1.

"People are watching the dollar index and its pretty alarming how its breaking down and we're seeing all these hard assets like gold and silver rising up in tandem," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago. "We're going to run back up to the all-time highs, we had a healthy correction in the gold market, a lot of people who jumped on the bear side of the market are going to end up reversing course."

The dollar index hit its lowest since May 2018 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields moved lower.

Gold reversed course from earlier in the session, when prices briefly turned negative after the benchmark S&P 500 index hit record highs.

Investors were now awaiting minutes from the Fed's last meeting, due on Wednesday.

Bullion prices have surged 32% in 2020 as unprecedented global stimulus fuelled fears of inflation and currency debasement.

"We see yield of the real rates falling again, so there is an increase in inflation expectation probably related to the aggressive fiscal stimulus measures," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Also helping gold, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said President Donald Trump wants to move forward with more economic aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other metals, silver climbed 2.2% to $28.01/oz after rising as much as 3.8%. Platinum rose 1.1% to $960.39, while palladium eased 0.2% to $2,195.78.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: Rand posts biggest gain in a week and Sasol slumps

Chemicals giant Sasol, which has lost more than half of its value in 2020, considers issuing more shares
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil prices retain gains from Monday

A technical panel found compliance with Opec+ oil output cuts in July was between 95% and 97%
Markets
10 hours ago

Rand lifts as investors mull move to level 2 lockdown

The US has limited Huawei’s access to US tech, further intensifying the fight between the two economic superpowers
Markets
11 hours ago

Gold gains on dollar weakness

Metal prices close to the $2,000 level as bull's case remains intact in long term
Markets
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand lifts as investors mull move to level 2 ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Surging gold miners pull JSE higher
Markets
3.
JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets
4.
JSE gains as US-China trade tension remains a ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand posts biggest gain in a week ...
Markets

Related Articles

How gold’s evolution into a ‘must-have’ asset is storing up trouble

Opinion

Gold is shining, but keep your investment balance

Money

Gold slips before release of Fed minutes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.