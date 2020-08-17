Markets

Oil prices stable as China gets set to ship large amount of oil

Chinese state-owned oil firms have tentatively booked tankers to transport at least 20-million barrels of US crude for August and September

17 August 2020 - 12:09 Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

London — Oil prices steadied on Monday as news that China planned to ship large volumes of US crude in August and September countered rising tensions between the two countries and a delay in the review of their trade pact over the weekend.

Brent crude was down three US cents, or 0.1%, to $44.77 a barrel by 8.58zm GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 3c, or 0.1%, to $42.04 a barrel.

The US and China delayed a review of their Phase 1 trade deal initially slated for Saturday, citing scheduling conflicts.

However, in a positive signal, Chinese state-owned oil firms have tentatively booked tankers to transport at least 20-million barrels of US crude for August and September.

Record crude imports from China and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions globally have supported oil prices in recent weeks, although new waves of coronavirus outbreaks in several countries are expected to cool consumption again.

“Clearly the market is not tightening as quickly as initially anticipated. Demand is taking longer than expected to get back to normal levels,” ING Group said.

Investors are also looking for more clues on future supply from a meeting this week of a panel representing ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as Opec+.

The joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC) monitors Opec+ production curbs agreed on earlier in 2020. In July, the JMMC recommended that cuts be eased from August 1 to about 7.7-million barrels per day (bpd) from a reduction of 9.7-million bpd since May, in line with an earlier Opec+ agreement.

Iran’s oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh said “Opec’s performance has been successful because the price of oil has risen from $16 in May to about $45 and has stabilised.”

ANZ estimated that demand had risen eight-million barrels per day (bpd) over the past four months to 88-million bpd — still 13-million bpd below this time in 2019.

In the US, meanwhile, the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating last week remained anchored at a record low for a 15th week, even as higher oil prices prompt some producers to start drilling again.

Reuters

Global shares recover as Chinese markets gain ground

Shares inch back towards recent peaks, while investors wait to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated US treasuries will persist
Markets
2 hours ago

Asian shares rise as investors eye effect of sell-off in US Treasuries on dollar

Chinese blue chips lead the way with gains of 2%, with central bank providing more medium-term loans
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold slips before release of Fed minutes

Drop extends sell-off that left the market with its worst week in five months
Markets
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mostly positive Asian markets on Monday
Markets
2.
Gold slips before release of Fed minutes
Markets
3.
Oil edges higher as China increases US crude ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — BHP and MTN
Markets
5.
Asian shares rise as investors eye effect of ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil edges higher as China increases US crude imports

Markets

Oil companies confront a future with untouchable fossil fuels

Companies / Energy

Oil gives up weekly gains on doubt about demand recovery

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.