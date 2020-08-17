MARKET WRAP: Surging gold miners pull JSE higher
Some hospitality stocks climb on eve of move to level 2 of the lockdown
17 August 2020 - 18:24
The JSE closed higher on Monday with gold miners leading gains while global markets await a fresh catalyst.
The JSE all share rose 0.63% to 57,435.08 points and the top 40 0.76%. Resources gained 2.21% and gold miners 5.03%.
