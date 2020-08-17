Markets JSE gains as markets shift focus to US Fed minutes Locally, investors are digesting the move to lockdown level 2 BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday, tracking most global equities as markets shift their focus to US Federal Reserve meeting minutes, while locally investors mull the easing of lockdown restrictions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the weekend that SA will move to level 2 of the lockdown on Tuesday allowing the reopening of some industries as well as the sale of alcohol and tobacco.