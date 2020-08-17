Markets

JSE faces mostly positive Asian markets on Monday

SA’s easing lockdown and mild optimism on global market may help lift the local bourse

17 August 2020 - 07:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE faces mixed, but mostly higher Asian markets on Monday morning, and may get a lift from the prospect of SA’s move to level 2 lockdown on Tuesday.

The lifting of bans on alcohol and tobacco sales, as well as the activity of bars and restaurants may help improve local sentiment in the week ahead.

Globally, US and Chinese officials have postponed a trade meeting, but China has pledged to increase the purchasing of US goods.

The US-China phase one trade deal review has been postponed, leaving the deal intact for the time being, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

The market’s focus now turns to the Federal Reserve meeting minutes and US politics this week, she said.

Earlier, Japanese second quarter GDP data was worse than expected, falling more than a quarter in the three months to end-June.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 2.27% while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.82%.

Gold was flat at $1,942.85 an ounce while platinum was down 0.3% to $944.30. Brent crude was up 0.38% to $45.10 a barrel.

The rand was 0.12% firmer at R17.32 a dollar.

Locally, there is little on the corporate or economic calendar, though Sasol is due to release its results for the year to end-June later today.

The energy and chemicals group is due to report a hefty loss, having reported large write-downs recently, as it grapples with issues at its Lake Charles project in the US, and a plunge in the oil price.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid downbeat global economic data

The JSE all share lost 0.6% and the top 40 0.65%, as Democrats and Republicans argue over a new US Covid-19 relief package
Markets
2 days ago

Gold is shining, but keep your investment balance

Investors all over the world are struggling with market uncertainty in the wake of the Covid-19 crash.
Money
1 day ago

JSE slips after release of weak Chinese data

Chinese data showed a slower-than-expected rise in industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales in July
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid downbeat global ...
Markets
2.
Market data — August 14 2020
Markets
3.
JSE slips after release of weak Chinese data
Markets
4.
Rand a little weaker as uncertainty remains over ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Markets

Related Articles

JSE to open to mixed Asian markets on Friday

Markets

Vukile Property Fund delayed dividend weakened by Covid-19

Companies / Property

Lighthouse Capital on track to pay dividends in 2020

Companies / Property

MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed but leisure stocks jump

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.