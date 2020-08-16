Market data — August 14 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Cyril Ramaphosa seems to think a team sport is an interminable chat in the middle of the pitch
The Treasury says there is no legal way for it to help the cash-strapped state-owned enterprise pay salaries
Benefit was extended in July for an extra six weeks until the middle of August
Other buyers are interested if the sale of its starch and glucose assets falls through, says CEO Gavin Hudson
Cyril Ramaphosa’s legacy will be judged by his ability to make difficult and unpopular decisions
A Brazilian study finds only about 0.5% of 1,551 retail traders earned more than the average bank teller
Democrats accuse Trump of trying to hamstring the cash-strapped Postal Service to suppress mail-in voting
Trainer Mike de Kock is the man who may be able to fix what has gone wrong
Protests continued in Lebanon and Zimbabwe, and US presidential candidate and Democrat Joe Biden named senator Kamala Harris as his running mate and potential vice-president
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Preference Shares
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.