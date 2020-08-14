WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Cisco

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Cisco.

Gilmour said: “I’m sticking with the stock pick I’ve had for the past two or three weeks and that’s Afrimat. I think the fundamentals are still very much in place if you look at the iron-ore price that keeps on rising.”

Shutte said: “I’m going for a traditionally hardware provider called Cisco Systems.”