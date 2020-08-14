Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Cisco
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talk to Business Day TV
14 August 2020 - 11:44
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Cisco.
Gilmour said: “I’m sticking with the stock pick I’ve had for the past two or three weeks and that’s Afrimat. I think the fundamentals are still very much in place if you look at the iron-ore price that keeps on rising.”
Shutte said: “I’m going for a traditionally hardware provider called Cisco Systems.”
