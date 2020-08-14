Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Cisco

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talk to Business Day TV

14 August 2020 - 11:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS 

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Cisco.

Gilmour said: “I’m sticking with the stock pick I’ve had for the past two or three weeks and that’s Afrimat. I think the fundamentals are still very much in place if you look at the iron-ore price that keeps on rising.”

Shutte said: “I’m going for a traditionally hardware provider called Cisco Systems.”

Can do better, Hulamin

The aluminium producer should, say investors, be coining it. And yet every year brings new lows. Time for a refresh?
Money & Investing
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and nCino

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 weeks ago

Afrimat proceeds with R116m dividend payment

Group had delayed decision for its year to end-February due to Covid-19 uncertainty
Companies
2 weeks ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Youth, the elixir of digital transformation

Are old-timers doomed as young players, who don’t care about data’s provenance or destination, take over?
Opinion
1 week ago

Datatec hits two-week high as lower costs offset revenue decline

The update is better than expected and the cost management programme is likely bearing fruit, says analyst
Companies
3 weeks ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The future is in the balance

The mantra of old (that is, pre-coronavirus) was work-life balance; now it’s people-technology balance
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE set for second day of gains as investors ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Have foreign investors lost interest in SA ...
Markets
3.
Rand slumps as focus shifts to mining data
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed but leisure ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Distell and hospitality shares jump ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.