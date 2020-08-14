Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

14 August 2020 - 11:17 Business Day TV
Naspers. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Naspers. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go with Naspers, Tencent results were out this week which were a resounding beat on market expectations, but Tencent has this overhang of this executive order that [US President Donald] Trump has signed in he which will ban transactions with WeChat, and that could flow out into Tencent’s expansion plans.”

WATCH: Stock picks — Estée Lauder and Naspers

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 day ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: How Trump’s WeChat ban is squeezing SA’s pensions

Because of the large share Naspers has in Tencent, which developed the social media app, the White House’s move is likely to influence other stocks ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Foxconn et al to move iPhone assembly as China is no longer ‘the world’s factory’

Tech firms are expanding their manufacturing base to India, Southeast Asia or the Americas, hastened by the US-China tech face-off
Companies
1 day ago

US move to ban WeChat wipes out billions from Chinese and SA markets

Declines wipe off about R200bn in shareholder value from the Naspers stable
Companies
3 days ago

JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Wednesday

The threat of political deadlock in the US over another stimulus package is threatening sentiment, but there is the hope of a vaccine
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE set for second day of gains as investors ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Have foreign investors lost interest in SA ...
Markets
3.
Rand slumps as focus shifts to mining data
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed but leisure ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Distell and hospitality shares jump ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.