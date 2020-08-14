WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go with Naspers, Tencent results were out this week which were a resounding beat on market expectations, but Tencent has this overhang of this executive order that [US President Donald] Trump has signed in he which will ban transactions with WeChat, and that could flow out into Tencent’s expansion plans.”