Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
14 August 2020 - 11:17
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to go with Naspers, Tencent results were out this week which were a resounding beat on market expectations, but Tencent has this overhang of this executive order that [US President Donald] Trump has signed in he which will ban transactions with WeChat, and that could flow out into Tencent’s expansion plans.”
