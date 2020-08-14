Markets Rand weaker on increased market volatility Both confusion over the US stimulus package and more Covid-19 surges are weighing on markets BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Friday morning as concerns about a delayed US stimulus decision weighed on sentiment.

“The rand, like most currencies and stock markets on Friday morning, is trading flat lack of fresh news keeps investors on the sidelines. Poor Chinese retail sales data had little impact on markets this morning,” said TreasuryONE senior dealer Andre Botha.