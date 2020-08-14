Markets

Oil gives up weekly gains on doubt about demand recovery

The International Energy Agency and Opec have cut their 2020 oil demand forecasts this week, while Opec+ is due to lift output later in August

14 August 2020 - 10:54 Alex Lawler
Oil pumps at an oil field. Picture: 123RF / PIXNOO
Oil pumps at an oil field. Picture: 123RF / PIXNOO

London — Oil slipped further below $45 a barrel on Friday, giving up this week’s gains, under pressure from doubts about demand recovery due to the coronavirus pandemic and rising supply.

Two prominent forecasters, the International Energy Agency and Opec, trimmed their 2020 oil demand forecasts this week. Opec and its allies are increasing output in August.

“Pessimism about this year’s oil demand growth prospects is due to the weakening outlook in the coming months,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “To make matters worse, global oil supply is on the upswing.”

Brent crude was 29 US cents, or 0.7%, lower at $44.67 by 8.10am GMT, heading for a flat week. US West Texas Intermediate slipped 25c, or 0.6%, to $41.99.

“Although both contracts continue to consolidate at the upper end of their two-month trading ranges, they lack the momentum to stage meaningful rallies at this stage,” said Jeffrey Halley of brokerage Oanda.

Prices had been bolstered this week by US government data showing crude oil, petrol and distillate inventories all fell last week as refiners ramped up production and demand for oil products rose.

Oil has recovered from lows touched in April, when WTI briefly turned negative. Still, a rise in the number of coronavirus infections has limited gains. India reported another record daily rise in cases on Thursday.

Opec and allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, have cut output since May by about 10% of pre-pandemic global demand to support the market. The deal calls for an increase in output this month as demand recovers.

An Opec+ panel meets next week to review the market and is not expected to tweak the agreement.

Reuters

JSE to open to mixed Asian markets on Friday

Markets are awaiting more developments regarding a US fiscal stimulus package as talks in Congress stall
Markets
4 hours ago

Asian stocks stumble on Chinese data

Investors are risk averse as China data misses expectations and fears of US fiscal stimulus delay
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold on track for first weekly decline since early June

Bullion has fallen 4% so far this week as benchmark US 10-year yields increase
Markets
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE set for second day of gains as investors ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Have foreign investors lost interest in SA ...
Markets
3.
Rand slumps as focus shifts to mining data
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed but leisure ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Distell and hospitality shares jump ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil inches higher as US demand improves

Markets

JSE to open to mixed Asian markets on Friday

Markets

Market data — August 13 2020

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.