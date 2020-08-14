MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid downbeat global economic data
The JSE all share lost 0.6% and the top 40 0.65%, as Democrats and Republicans argue over a new US Covid-19 relief package
14 August 2020 - 18:46
The JSE tracked weaker European markets on Friday as Covid-19 numbers there rise, while a delayed US stimulus package and weak economic data around the world weighed on investor sentiment.
Shares in Woolworths fell the most in almost three weeks, after the group said on Friday that it expects earnings to drop by as much as 70% in the full year to end-June, citing the effect of the pandemic and a change in accounting standards.
