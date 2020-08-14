Markets

Gold on track for first weekly decline since early June

Bullion has fallen 4% so far this week as benchmark US 10-year yields increase

14 August 2020 - 07:26 Brijesh Patel
Gold bars. Picture: REUTERS
Gold bars. Picture: REUTERS

Gold fought for traction on Friday as a jump in US Treasury yields forced investors to reassess their positions again after a steep retreat from a record peak earlier this week, which put bullion on course for its first weekly fall since early June.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,952.01/oz by 3.56am GMT. Bullion declined 4% so far this week, its biggest weekly percentage fall since early March. US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,960.50/oz.

“Gold is coming under pressure due to an uptick in US yields, which is causing a little bit of sell-off right now,” said Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.

Benchmark US 10-year yields are up nearly 15 basis points this week in the sharpest jump since early June, as the US Treasury flooded the market with supply. Higher yields tend to lift the dollar and pressure gold, which costs to store and insure but does not pay interest.

The dollar drifted higher on strong US jobs data, denting gold’s appeal. Bullion also largely ignored mixed economic data from top consumer China. Markets kept a wary eye on a stalemate in Washington over a new stimulus package, with US-China trade talks on August 15 also on the radar.

Gold has risen more than 28% this year, as unprecedented global stimulus to ease the economic blow from the pandemic pushed investors to bullion as a hedge against possible inflation and currency debasement.

“The longer-term uptrend is intact, given USD weakness and the scale of stimulus and as we expect interest rates to remain low or negative,” Standard Chartered analysts said in a note. “Price dips are likely to be viewed as buying opportunities as the macro backdrop remains favourable for gold.”

Elsewhere, silver dropped 1.1% to $27.26/oz, set to snap a nine-week winning streak, down 3.7% so far. Platinum fell 0.3% to $954.05/oz and palladium slipped 0.9% to $2,148.56/oz.

Reuters

Gold sinks below $1,900 on stronger dollar

The metal slips as a resurgent greenback prompts investors to reassess their positions after a record-breaking price rally
Markets
2 days ago

Harmony delays annual results by a month

SA's largest gold miner says output has dropped 15% because of lockdown disruptions
Companies
1 day ago

Gold’s record highs come to an abrupt halt

The safe-haven metal is heading for its biggest drop in seven years as bond yields spike higher
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE set for second day of gains as investors ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Have foreign investors lost interest in SA ...
Markets
3.
Rand slumps as focus shifts to mining data
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed but leisure ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Distell and hospitality shares jump ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold rises as dollar loses ground

Markets

World stocks are fairly static as gold goes on a wild ride

Markets

Gold hits new high on soaring Covid-19 cases

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.