Rand slumps as focus shifts to mining data
The local currency weakened alongside most of its emerging market peers as US stimulus talks stalled
13 August 2020 - 11:04
The rand was weaker on Thursday, set for its first day of losses in three as markets await more signs of possible US stimulus. Local focus is on mining production data.
At 10.34am, the rand had weakened 0.36% to R17.4762/$, 0.70% to R20.6733/€ and 0.67% to R22.8679/£. The euro had firmed 0.41% to $1.1829.
