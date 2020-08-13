Markets Rand slumps as focus shifts to mining data The local currency weakened alongside most of its emerging market peers as US stimulus talks stalled BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Thursday, set for its first day of losses in three as markets await more signs of possible US stimulus. Local focus is on mining production data.

At 10.34am, the rand had weakened 0.36% to R17.4762/$, 0.70% to R20.6733/€ and 0.67% to R22.8679/£. The euro had firmed 0.41% to $1.1829.