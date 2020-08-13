JSE muted as investors await US stimulus decision
The all share was flat and the top 40 0.11% weaker, with platinum miners, banks and financials all up
13 August 2020 - 12:24
The JSE was little changed on Thursday as investors await the US stimulus decision, while locally there are hopes that lockdown restrictions might be relaxed.
US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that stimulus talks are at a stalemate. The comments weighed on expectations among investors that a compromise would eventually be reached on a new, desperately needed package.
