Markets JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday morning, with geopolitical tension and a political deadlock over a new US stimulus package weighing on sentiment.

Locally, there are hopes (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2020-08-12-sa-could-move-to-level-2-this-week-to-save-covid-weakened-economy/) of a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions on tobacco and liquor sales, which have been criticised in some quarters for the additional damage they are inflicting on SA’s economy and the government’s coffers.