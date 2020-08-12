WATCH: Have foreign investors lost interest in SA bonds?
RMB’s Tebogo Mekgwe talks to Business Day TV about the local bond market
12 August 2020 - 08:48
Non-resident bond holdings fell 0.5% in July as foreign investors continued to desert the local bond market.
Business Day TV spoke to Tebogo Mekgwe from RMB about the local market.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.