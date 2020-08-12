Markets

WATCH: Have foreign investors lost interest in SA bonds?

RMB’s Tebogo Mekgwe talks to Business Day TV about the local bond market

12 August 2020 - 08:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

Non-resident bond holdings fell 0.5% in July as foreign investors continued to desert the local bond market.

Business Day TV spoke to Tebogo Mekgwe from RMB about the local market.

