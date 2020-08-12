News Leader
WATCH: Can a new head revamp the RAF?
Collins Letsoalo, who was recently appointed the CEO of Road Accident Fund, talks to Business Day TV about his plans for the organisation
12 August 2020 - 08:43
Collins Letsoalo, the former acting CEO of Prasa, is at the heart of another controversial appointment within the transport ministry — cabinet has approved his appointment as CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
Business Day TV spoke to him about his appointment and his plans to turn around the organisation, which is projected to be government’s largest contingent liability by 2021/2022.
