Rand little changed as markets awaits US stimulus decision
The rand pared Tuesday’s gains as the dollar gains momentum on a variety of positive international factors
12 August 2020 - 12:02
The rand was little changed on Wednesday morning with investors wary as they await the decision on the US stimulus package.
“Markets are a bit directionless at the moment with conflicting signals coming out around the pandemic and the US stimulus package. Risk-sensitive emerging-market currencies are all trading a touch softer as investors take a cautious stance,” said TreasuryONE senior dealer Andre Botha.
