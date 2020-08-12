Markets Rand little changed as markets awaits US stimulus decision The rand pared Tuesday’s gains as the dollar gains momentum on a variety of positive international factors BL PREMIUM

The rand was little changed on Wednesday morning with investors wary as they await the decision on the US stimulus package.

“Markets are a bit directionless at the moment with conflicting signals coming out around the pandemic and the US stimulus package. Risk-sensitive emerging-market currencies are all trading a touch softer as investors take a cautious stance,” said TreasuryONE senior dealer Andre Botha.