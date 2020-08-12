Oil rises as US stocks fall building hopes of fuel-demand uptick

London — Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed US crude inventories fell last week, more than analysts had expected, bolstering hopes that fuel demand in the world’s biggest economy can weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up 67c, or 1.5%, at $45.17 a barrel by 10.12am GMT, after falling about 1% on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 65c, or 1.6%, at $42.26 a barrel, having dropped 0.8% in the previous session.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that crude stocks fell by 4-million barrels last week, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 2.9-million barrels.

It also showed falls in petrol and distillate stocks. Official government data is due later on Wednesday.

The “fall in US API crude inventories ... the third sizeable weekly fall in a row, has supported prices today”, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

A downward revision to a key US oil production forecast for this year also lent support to prices.

The US Energy Information Administration now expects US crude production to fall by 990,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year to 11.26-million bpd, steeper than the 600,000 bpd decline it forecast last month.

Still, growing uncertainty over a stalemate in Washington in talks for a stimulus package to support recovery from the deepest impact of the pandemic may weigh on prices looking ahead.

In India, refined fuels consumption fell to 15.68-million tonnes in July, down 11.7% year on year and 3.5% below June’s levels, data from the petroleum planning and analysis cell of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas showed.

