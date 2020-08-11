Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock picks — Facebook and Quilter
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni talk to Business Day TV
11 August 2020 - 09:35
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Facebook as his stock pick of the day and market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni chose Quilter.
Shapiro said: “I like the company that we all like to hate, Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth has now gone through $100bn for a valid reason and I think in this kind of environment and as we go into lockdown I can see companies like Facebook just getting stronger and stronger.”
Mthombeni said: “My stock pick is Quilter, I think the market has recovered quite well and they’re a defensive company. With so much uncertainty I think they’re benefiting from the flows going into to the business.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.