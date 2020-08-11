Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — Facebook and Quilter

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni talk to Business Day TV

11 August 2020 - 09:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Facebook as his stock pick of the day and market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni chose Quilter.

Shapiro said: “I like the company that we all like to hate, Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth has now gone through $100bn for a valid reason and I think in this kind of environment and as we go into lockdown I can see companies like Facebook just getting stronger and stronger.”

Mthombeni said: “My stock pick is Quilter, I think the market has recovered quite well and they’re a defensive company. With so much uncertainty I think they’re benefiting from the flows going into to the business.”

DAVID SHAPIRO: Shares in tech sector have risen and earnings are bound to follow

Results of big technology firms have surpassed expectations amid doom and gloom of pandemic
Opinion
4 days ago

TikTok devotees up in arms and hashtags over US ban

President Donald Trump plans to ban the Chinese-owned video-sharing app but a Microsoft deal may save the day for it
Companies
6 days ago

Facebook and Google under fire in rare Big Tech hearing

Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook face US legislators over alleged abuse of market power
World
1 week ago

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

The sector was subject to a great boom soon after these funds were started in 1997-1998
Companies
1 week ago

Global shares rise on vaccine optimism

Encouraging Covid-19 vaccine news offset the simmering US-China tension, with the euro at a four-month high in anticipation of a recovery fund
Markets
3 weeks ago

Quilter says net client inflows remain positive

The group had reported client inflows of £500m in its first quarter to end-March, and has had net inflows every week so far in 2020
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to open to firmer Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Naspers has worst day in two weeks ...
Markets
3.
Gold loses ground as dollar bounces
Markets
4.
Oil inches higher on the hope of US stimulus
Markets
5.
Rand weakens as US-China relations deteriorate
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.