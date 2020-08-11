WATCH: Stock picks — Facebook and Quilter

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Facebook as his stock pick of the day and market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni chose Quilter.

Shapiro said: “I like the company that we all like to hate, Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth has now gone through $100bn for a valid reason and I think in this kind of environment and as we go into lockdown I can see companies like Facebook just getting stronger and stronger.”

Mthombeni said: “My stock pick is Quilter, I think the market has recovered quite well and they’re a defensive company. With so much uncertainty I think they’re benefiting from the flows going into to the business.”