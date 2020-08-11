Markets Rand set to end three-day losing streak amid stimulus hopes Meanwhile, Stats SA is set to release manufacturing production data for June BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track for its first day of gains in four against the dollar on Tuesday as hope for more stimulus boosted risk appetite while local focus shifts to manufacturing data later in the day.

At 11.53am, the rand had firmed 0.72% to R17.5727/$, 0.34% to R20.7021/€ and 0.42% to R23.0077/£. The euro had strengthened 0.37% to $1.1782.