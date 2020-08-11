Rand set to end three-day losing streak amid stimulus hopes
Meanwhile, Stats SA is set to release manufacturing production data for June
11 August 2020 - 12:23
The rand was on track for its first day of gains in four against the dollar on Tuesday as hope for more stimulus boosted risk appetite while local focus shifts to manufacturing data later in the day.
At 11.53am, the rand had firmed 0.72% to R17.5727/$, 0.34% to R20.7021/€ and 0.42% to R23.0077/£. The euro had strengthened 0.37% to $1.1782.
